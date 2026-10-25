Fukushima, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori won a fourth term in Sunday's gubernatorial election in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

Uchibori, 62, received support from local chapters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and three opposition parties--the Democratic Party for the People, Komeito and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan--and beat the six other candidates, including Tomoko Oyamada, 33, from the Japanese Communist Party.

During the campaign, Uchibori emphasized his commitment to reconstruction efforts following the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent meltdown accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, as well as to measures against depopulation.

Voter turnout was 44.05 pct, up from 42.58 pct in the previous election.

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