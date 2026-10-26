Beijing, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Mongolian government plans to consider seeking compensation over a recent large-scale grassland fire in the country after identifying those responsible for the blaze, according to media outlets including the country's national broadcaster.

The plan was shown at a meeting of the Mongolian cabinet. Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Nyamtaishiryn Nomtoibayar was quoted as saying that words of apology are not enough.

The fire on the grassland including a nature reserve in the eastern Mongolian province of Dornod occurred earlier this month while a convoy of vehicles carrying Japanese executives of Mobicom Corp., a Mongolian unit of Japanese telecommunications carrier KDDI Corp., was traveling across the area.

In a statement released Friday, KDDI offered an apology and said that the company will fully cooperate in Mongolian authorities' investigation into the grassland fire.

Meanwhile, KDDI said the company has confirmed that its employees did not violate Mongolian laws or regulations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]