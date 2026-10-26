Haenam, S. Korea, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese golfer Yuri Yoshida has won the BMW Ladies Championship in Haenam, South Korea, claiming her first-ever U.S. LPGA Tour victory.

She became the fourth Japanese golfer to claim an LPGA Tour title this season.

The 26-year-old shot a 4-under-par 68 with an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys in the fourth and final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links on Sunday, overcoming a four-stroke deficit to Ryu Hae-ran of South Korea, who led the tournament after the third round.

Yoshida finished the tournament at 17-under-par, a stroke ahead of runner-up Ryu.

"I'm truly happy that my dream has finally come true," Yoshida said after securing the first LPGA title in her third year of full-fledged participation in the U.S. tour. "To have the same experience again, I'll continue practicing hard."

Japanese golfer Yuri Yoshida wins the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea on Sunday, clinching her first-ever U.S. LPGA Tour title.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]