Haenam, S. Korea, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese golfer Yuri Yoshida has won the BMW Ladies Championship in Haenam, South Korea, claiming her first-ever U.S. LPGA Tour victory.

She became the fourth Japanese golfer to claim an LPGA Tour title this season.

The 26-year-old shot a 4-under-par 68 with an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys in the fourth and final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links on Sunday, overcoming a four-stroke deficit to Ryu Hae-ran of South Korea, who led the tournament after the third round.

Yoshida finished the tournament at 17-under-par, a stroke ahead of runner-up Ryu.

"I'm truly happy that my dream has finally come true," Yoshida said after securing the first LPGA title in her third year of full-fledged participation in the U.S. tour. "To have the same experience again, I'll continue practicing hard."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]