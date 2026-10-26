Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Monday started the seventh round of treated water discharge in fiscal 2026 from its disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

About 7,800 tons of treated water containing radioactive tritium diluted with large volumes of seawater will be discharged through an undersea tunnel to a point some 1 kilometer offshore by Nov. 13.

The latest round is the 25th since treated water discharges started in August 2023. In the current year through next March, TEPCO plans to release a total of some 62,400 tons in eight rounds.

Tritium concentration levels in seawater and fisheries products have remained far below state-set safety standards, according to surveys by the company, the central government and other entities.

The nuclear power plant suffered a triple meltdown following a devastating earthquake and tsunami that mainly struck northeastern Japan in March 2011.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]