Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nikon Corp. said Monday that it will launch new lithography equipment in December 2027 that achieves the world's first resolution of less than 1 micrometer for the production of high-performance displays used in devices such as foldable smartphones.

The system, which uses exposure technology to pattern circuits on glass substrates, has a resolution of 0.85 micrometer and is designed for the production of small and midsize flat-panel displays used in cutting-edge smart devices.

Nikon expects demand for high-performance displays to grow as premium smartphones, including foldable models, gain wider adoption. As smartphones evolve, manufacturers are seeking displays with lower power consumption and thinner profiles, as well as other performance improvements.

"We want to focus sales on display manufacturers in South Korea and China," a Nikon official said.

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