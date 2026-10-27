Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government expert panel on Monday kicked off discussions on an envisaged foreign agent registration system as the first step toward the country's proposed anti-espionage legislation.

Under the system, individuals and organizations engaged in lobbying activities in Japan under orders from or contracts with foreign governments will be required to register with the Japanese government. Through the move, Tokyo hopes to improve transparency of such activities.

Ahead of the government's compilation of a national intelligence strategy as early as this fiscal year, the expert panel will put together proposals on the registration system. The government hopes to submit related legislation to the Diet, the country's parliament, during next year's ordinary Diet session.

At the second meeting of the panel held at the prime minister's office on the day, an official of the National Police Agency highlighted the need for penalties for malicious acts. "As activities to influence political and administrative processes have been on the rise in recent years, we need legislation as soon as possible," the official said.

At the meeting, the government presented examples of similar legal systems in the United States, Britain, France and other countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]