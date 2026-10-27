Kochi, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have visited a braille library in Kochi Prefecture, interacting with junior high and high school students.

At the Otepia Kochi Talking Book & Braille Library in the city of Kochi, the capital of the western Japan prefecture, on Monday, the Imperial couple talked with students from the prefectural school for the visually impaired, who were conducting research using braille books, as well as with braille translation volunteers.

Emperor Naruhito asked students what books they would like to read. The Emperor and Empress Masako picked up some books and touched the braille.

On Monday afternoon, the Emperor and the Empress met with craftspeople who make "tosa washi," a type of traditional Japanese paper, at the Ino-cho Paper Museum in the Kochi town of Ino. Emperor Naruhito asked them, "Isn't it cold and hard to do the papermaking work (in winter)?"

Also at the venue, the Imperial couple viewed an international print exhibition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]