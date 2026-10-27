Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's GMO Internet Inc. has received a warning that a release of its customer data and a ransomware attack on the company would be conducted at noon Tuesday, officials of the company said.

The potential attacker has demanded 50 million dollars in ransom from GMO Internet. But the officials stressed that the company will not accept the demand.

Late Monday night, GMO Internet posted on its website progress in its responses to the unauthorized access that hit the company recently, saying that it has collected personal computers and other devices from customers for investigation and analysis to confirm the extent of damage and take countermeasures. It urged customers to conduct virus scan on their devices and back up data.

GMO Internet has said that due to unauthorized access to servers for automated foreign exchange margin trading services, personal information on users may have been compromised.

The company said Saturday that it has made an urgent request for the Japanese government to implement "active cyber defense" operations in the wake of the unauthorized access.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]