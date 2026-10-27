Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a cabinet order stipulating requirements for designating secondary capitals that would take over Tokyo's functions in the event of a major disaster.

Four prefectures--Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka, and Fukuoka--meet the requirements under the order adopted at a cabinet meeting.

All four can be designated as secondary capitals if they apply to the government after either reorganizing their ordinance-designated cities into special wards or concluding cooperation agreements between the cities and the prefectural governments.

The order requires that eligible prefectures have a municipality with at least 14 central government agency offices and a municipality whose population accounts for at least 1.2 pct of the country's total population.

It also stipulates that the prefecture's economic output as a share of the country's gross domestic product must be at least 2.1 pct on average over the past three years.

Central urban areas in Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures (clockwise from top left)

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]