New York, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--China opened at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Monday a photo exhibition marking 80 years since the start of the so-called Tokyo Trial, which prosecuted Japanese leaders at the time of World War II.

The exhibition, titled "Justice and Peace for All Humanity" and organized by China's mission to the United Nations, runs through Friday and features courtroom photographs of the trial, formally called the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, and materials related to the so-called Nanjing incident, among other items.

China has recently stepped up a campaign accusing Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration, which it claims is promoting a new form of militarism.

At the opening ceremony for the exhibition, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Fu Cong said the event is intended to remind the world that aggression must not be whitewashed.

He argued that Japanese right-wing forces are questioning the legitimacy of the Tokyo Trial and attempting to gloss over Japan's history of aggression.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]