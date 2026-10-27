Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--UA Zensen, a Japanese labor group representing unions in the textile, distribution and other sectors, unveiled a draft policy Tuesday calling for a 6 pct wage increase, including a 4 pct pay scale hike, in the 2027 "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

The proposed targets are unchanged from those set for this year's wage talks.

With consumer prices continuing to rise, UA Zensen aims to reduce wage disparities across industries and between companies of different sizes.

About 70 pct of its member unions belong to companies whose wage systems do not meet the minimum standards set by the labor group. Those unions will seek wage increases of 7 pct, including an additional portion aimed at correcting wage disparities.

For part-time workers, UA Zensen will seek a 5 pct increase, excluding regular pay raises. If the amount of regular pay increases cannot be clearly determined, the target will be set at 7 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]