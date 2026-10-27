Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--GMO Internet Inc. said Tuesday that personal information of a customer was disclosed by those who conducted unauthorized access to its systems.

According to security company officials and other sources, GMO Internet did not meet a request for a payment by the deadline on noon the same day. The potential attackers claim they will continue to release information daily at noon.

GMO Internet said it maintains its policy of not complying with the attackers' demands, adding that it is working to confirm the disclosed information and determine whether anybody else has suffered damage. To prevent secondary damage, the company is asking the public not to share the disclosed information on social media.

Late Monday night, GMO Internet posted on its website information on its response to the unauthorized access that hit the company recently, saying that it has collected personal computers and other devices from customers for investigation and analysis to confirm the extent of damage and take countermeasures.

GMO Internet has secured cooperation from companies including information security expert Trend Micro Inc. in conducting related investigation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]