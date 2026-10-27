Shizuoka, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka District Court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the operation of the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 reactors at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

The court found that the lawsuit has effectively lost its meaning because the Nuclear Regulation Authority is now unlikely to approve the restart of the reactors due to Chubu Electric's data manipulation scandal.

The lawsuit was filed by 31 people, including local residents, in 2011 after the Great East Japan Earthquake earlier that year triggered the country's worst nuclear accident.

The main issue in the lawsuit was the safety of the plant, which stands in an area expected to be severely affected by a possible Nankai Trough megaquake off the Pacific coast of central to southwestern Japan. However, the court did not make a substantive judgment on this issue.

In January this year, it was discovered that Chubu Electric had cherry-picked data related to the assumed level of earthquake shaking, known as seismic ground motion, in its safety review applications to restart the Hamaoka No. 3 and No. 4 reactors. Last month, Chubu Electric withdrew the applications.

The plaintiffs' lawyers display papers reading "unjust ruling" after Shizuoka District Court dismisses the lawsuit seeking an injunction against the operation of three reactors at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka nuclear power plant on Tuesday.

Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, photographed on July 11

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]