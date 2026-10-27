Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told her Bangladeshi counterpart, Tarique Rahman, on Tuesday that Japanese companies' investment in Bangladesh is expected to reach 1 trillion yen over the next five years.

At their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Takaichi also said Japan would provide a patrol vessel to help strengthen Bangladesh's coast guard capabilities through security-related official development assistance.

The two leaders issued a joint statement after the meeting, pledging to upgrade the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt, an economic development initiative centered on southern Bangladesh.

The statement also included plans to provide yen loans to improve the country's investment climate.

The Bay of Bengal lies along Japan's sea-lanes, vital maritime shipping routes.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) shakes hands with her Bangladeshi counterpart, Tarique Rahman, before their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) and her Bangladeshi counterpart, Tarique Rahman, hold a joint press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]