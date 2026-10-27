Beijing, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a condolence message on Tuesday to the bereaved family of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, who died on Thursday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In the message, Xi described Fukuda as an old friend of the Chinese people who took care of China-Japan friendship for a long time.

Xi mentioned Fukuda's contributions to the bilateral relationship, noting that the former prime minister served as chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, which holds an annual meeting in China.

The president expressed his hope that Japan will earnestly safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations while respecting the efforts of past politicians.

Following the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama in October 2025, Xi sent a condolence message to then Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. This time, his message was sent to Fukuda's family, rather than current Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]