Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--GMO Internet Inc. said Tuesday that personal information that is believed to belong to a customer was disclosed by those who conducted unauthorized access to its systems.

According to security company officials and other sources, GMO Internet did not meet a request for a payment by the deadline on noon the same day. The potential attackers claim they will continue to release information daily at noon.

GMO Internet said it will make a special consolation payment of up to 3 million yen to customers if their personal information is exposed.

The company said it maintains its policy of not complying with the attackers' demands and will set up a window on Wednesday to gather information that could help identify the perpetrators. It will offer rewards of up to 1 million dollars, or about 158 million yen, for such information.

To prevent secondary damage, the company is asking the public not to share the disclosed information on social media.

GMO Internet Group's headquarters in Tokyo

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]