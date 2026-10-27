Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to draw up a new defense industry foundation strategy to achieve a virtuous cycle of defense capabilities development and economic growth, it was learned Tuesday.

Under the strategy, the government will set up an entity to aid the industry, as part of moves to improve the country's defense equipment production capabilities and tackle new ways of warfare, such as the use of artificial intelligence and drones. It aims to secure capabilities to continue combat during a contingency.

The plan was unveiled at the fifth meeting of an expert panel discussing the planned revision of three key national security-related documents at the end of this year.

The panel will compile its proposals as early as the beginning of December and submit them to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Based on the panel's proposals and discussions between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, the government hopes to adopt the revised documents at a cabinet meeting in mid- to late December.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]