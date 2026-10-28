Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Retail egg prices in Japan hit a record high in October apparently because of the effects of a bird flu outbreak last year and rising demand as the year-end approaches.

The average price of a pack of 10 eggs rose 3 yen from the previous month to 312 yen, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday, the highest since its survey began in August 2003.

The price of imported beef matched its record high amid rising global demand and a weak yen. The chicken price also matched its record. Domestic beef and pork prices remained elevated.

The monthly survey covers 10 stores in each of Japan's 47 prefectures. The latest survey was conducted Oct. 19-21.

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