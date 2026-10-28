Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's GMO Internet Inc., recently hit by a cyberattack, said Wednesday it had confirmed that a website disclosing personal information purportedly belonging to a GMO customer had been taken down.

The website is believed to have been created by those behind the cyberattack.

The state of the site was confirmed around 4 a.m. the same day as GMO worked with other companies to address the issue. If similar websites are launched, GMO intends to take immediate action against them.

According to a cybersecurity company and other sources, the attackers published the personal details of the GMO customer after the company refused their demand for a payment.

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