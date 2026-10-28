Washington, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted the need for more defense investment to boost deterrence, with China in mind, according to a U.S. Defense Department announcement.

At a meeting held in Cebu in the Philippines, the two defense chiefs "underscored the importance of increased defense investment and continued strategic alignment to strengthen deterrence and implement an effective denial defense in the First Island Chain," the department said.

The island chain stretches from Kyushu in southwestern Japan and Okinawa, Japan's southernmost prefecture, to Taiwan and the Philippines.

Koizumi and Hegseth also "reaffirmed the indispensable role of the U.S.-Japan alliance in preserving peace and stability in the Pacific," the department said.

The defense chiefs discussed efforts to boost deterrence, and agreed to work closely on ammunition production.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]