Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry said Wednesday that a dead wild goose recovered in Kurihara in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Tuesday had tested positive for avian influenza virus in a preliminary test.

If the virus is confirmed to be highly pathogenic avian influenza through a genetic test, it will be the first such case among wild birds in Japan this season.

The ministry designated an area within a 10-kilometer radius of the recovery site as a priority wild bird monitoring zone.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]