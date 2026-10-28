Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Cyberattack-hit GMO Internet Inc. said Wednesday that it has confirmed the shutdown of a website that had disclosed personal information purportedly belonging to a GMO customer on Tuesday after the company refused to pay a ransom.

According to a cybersecurity company and other sources, the website, believed to have been created by those behind the cyberattack, threatened to release GMO customer data at noon each day, but it had not been updated as of noon Wednesday.

GMO Internet confirmed the website's shutdown at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, while working with other companies to address the issue. However, a cybersecurity company official said that the website remains partially accessible.

On the same day, GMO Internet set up a hotline to gather information that could help identify those responsible for the cyberattack. The hotline will be available for up to one year, until suspects are arrested or international wanted notices are issued.

The company will pay up to 158 million yen in total for relevant information and evidence, such as IP addresses and accounts used in the cyberattack, as well as telecommunications records.

On Oct. 21, GMO Internet announced that its servers leased to customers for automated foreign exchange margin trading had been subject to unauthorized access. The company has received ransom demands but maintains a policy of rejecting them.

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