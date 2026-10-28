Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday issued joint declarations on economic security and on cooperation over cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The declarations were adopted at their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed China's increasingly hegemonic actions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and agreed to expand economic and defense cooperation between Japan and Germany.

Germany intends to bolster its ties with Japan as the European country aims to reduce its trade reliance on the United States and China.

On his ongoing trip to Japan, Merz is accompanied by about 30 corporate executives. The Japanese and German sides are expected to sign a total of 33 memorandums of understanding on AI, nuclear fusion and other state of-the-art technologies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]