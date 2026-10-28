Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued joint declarations on Wednesday on economic security and cooperation in cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The declarations were adopted when Takaichi and Merz met at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, their first meeting since November last year. Merz was on his first visit to Japan since taking office in May last year.

During the summit, the two leaders discussed China's increasingly hegemonic actions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and agreed to expand economic and defense cooperation between Japan and Germany.

At a joint press conference, Takaichi said that security in the Euro-Atlantic region and the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable.

Merz said that Japan and Germany share similar interests and values and that the two working together could prevent major powers from doing whatever they want, apparently referring to China, Russia and the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]