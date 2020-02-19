Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kenrokuen Garden (Ishikawa)

Guideto Japan

Kenrokuen was built in the seventeenth century as part of a villa for the lord of the Kaga domain and is now one the “three great gardens” of Japan. It was opened to the public following the Meiji Restoration and today attracts tourists from around the world. The approximately 400 sakura trees in the garden are of 40 different varieties.