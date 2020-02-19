Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kenrokuen Garden (Ishikawa)

Travel

Kenrokuen was built in the seventeenth century as part of a villa for the lord of the Kaga domain and is now one the “three great gardens” of Japan. It was opened to the public following the Meiji Restoration and today attracts tourists from around the world. The approximately 400 sakura trees in the garden are of 40 different varieties.
Admission to Kenrokuen is free of charge for several days when the sakuras are in full bloom; the blossoms are lit up at night, and closing time is extended to 21:30. Picnicking is not allowed, but there are a number of traditional shops serving tea and sweets. Even after the end of the somei yoshino season, visitors can enjoy many other cherry varieties, including kenrokuen kikuzakura—unique to this garden—which has over 300 petals per flower! These blossoms can be viewed from late April to late May.

Kenrokuen Garden (Ishikawa)

  • Varieties: Somei yoshino, edohigan, kenrokuen kikuzakura, etc.
  • No. of trees: 400
  • When: Early to mid-April
  • Hours: 7:00–18:00 (8:00–17:00 from October 16 to end of February)
  • Food, drinks: Shops inside the garden serve Japanese tea and sweets
  • Admission: ¥320 (free during the peak of the cherry blossom season)
  • Address: 1 Kenrokumachi, Kanazawa-shi, Ishikawa
  • Website: Kenrokuen

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kanazawa City.)

