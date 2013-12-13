Around 500 firework displays are held every year throughout Japan, mostly in summer. The famous Ōmagari National Fireworks Competition held at Daisen in Akita Prefecture is the biggest of them all. The beauty of fireworks is introduced here through the work of a photographer who specializes in capturing the fleeting beauty of fireworks.

Held in the city of Daisen in Akita Prefecture, the Ōmagari National Fireworks Competition is regarded as one of Japan’s two greatest fireworks competitions, together with the Tsuchiura All Japan Fireworks Competition.

The Ōmagari event is known as the birthplace of Creative Fireworks. These can be any shape, allowing pyrotechnicians to give free rein to their creativity. This competitive category originated in Ōmagari along with the unique “daytime fireworks” category.

Ōmagari was the first place in Japan to introduce music to accompany a display of “Wide-scale Starmines,” fireworks that are launched in rapid succession. The display culminates in an emotional climax, with spectators and pyrotechnicians on the riverbank waving penlights. This is another Ōmagari original that has spread throughout Japan over the past 20 years.

All of the many fireworks displays held throughout Japan are unique. Each one of them boasts some special characteristic supposed to be “number one in Japan.” I think this is a sign of how developed and sophisticated Japanese fireworks have become. There is an attitude of friendly rivalry among the organizers of the various events. It’s always a thrill to look forward to the new fireworks each year. You never know what you’re going to see next!

(Photographs and original Japanese text by Izumiya Gensaku.)

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Ōmagari Fireworks Bedazzle the World

Every year is an elaborately planned show of fireworks provided by the organizers. At Ōmagari, although the main event is the fireworks launched by the competitors, local companies and the organizers launch fireworks too.

Warimono fireworks open up into a round shape. The four concentric circles represent a chrysanthemum. The greater the number of circles, the more difficult the fireworks is to make.

Fireworks designed to look like willows. The tips of the drooping branches flash on and off.

This nighttime firework is typical of standard ball type and is used as the criterion for scoring.

Various brilliant colors overlap in this example of Creative Fireworks.

The brilliant colors change five times in this firework. Spectators are captivated by the variations.

Daytime Starmine fireworks (fired in quick succession).

A firework called “Smoke Dragon” from the daytime fireworks category. It has a parachute attached so that the firework descends slowly. This parachute is also attached to nighttime fireworks.

A firework called “Smoke Chrysanthemum” from the “daytime fireworks” category. Designed to resemble a chrysanthemum.

A firework called “Niagara” made to resemble the Niagara Falls. This dynamic firework, 500 meters long, marked the opening of the nighttime fireworks.

Wide-scale Starmines opening out in the sky above “Niagara.”

Wide-scale Starmines opening out in the sky above “Niagara.”

Wide-scale Starmines opening out in the sky above “Niagara.”

Wide-scale Starmines provided by the fireworks display organizers.

The extra-large Starmines that marked the finale.