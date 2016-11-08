On September 6, Nippon.com was honored to host members of the Australian National University’s inaugural Media and Politics in Japan study tour. ANU Associate Lecturer James Giggacher and nine ANU undergraduate students traveled to Japan on a two-week program to explore how Japanese media engages with national and local political issues. They were joined on the tour by a group from Ritsumeikan University that included Professor Kanayama Tsutomu and four undergraduate students. The two-week program included visits to media outlets, lectures by leading professors, and cultural programs along with trips to Sendai, Kyoto, and Hiroshima.

At the Nippon.com Tokyo office, the group listened to presentations by staff about our approach to multilingual, web-based publishing and took part in lively discussion on diverse topics like media perspectives around the world, the portrayal of minority groups in the news, and youth engagement. The students in return provided us with their frank, thoughtful opinions about the site. We look forward to using their valuable input to improve the experience of our readers.