Colorful foliage and traditional festivals brighten up autumn 2026 in Japan. Check our list of recommended events.

Early Autumn Foliage at Daisetsuzan, Hokkaidō: Early September

Japan’s earliest autumn foliage can be seen at Daisetsuzan National Park in central Hokkaidō. Ginsendai, located at 1,490 meters above sea level with a trail leading up Mount Akadake, is particularly famous for its autumn leaves. Broadleaf and evergreen trees form a tapestry of overlapping colors.

Ginsendai to Akadake Hiking Trail from Kamikawa municipal website

Autumn foliage at Ginsendai. (© PhotoAC)

Hakozaki Shrine Hōjōya Festival in Fukuoka: September 12–18

One of Fukuoka’s major festivals, the Hakozaki Shrine Hōjōya Festival is a Shintō ritual with a history of more than 1,000 years. It is said to have originated from an oracle directing people to release living creatures to atone for lives lost in war. Priests and children wearing traditional clothing ceremonially release goldfish during the event. With more than 500 stalls lining the approach to the shrine, there is a vintage festival atmosphere.

Official shrine website: https://hakozakigu.or.jp/en/

Goldfish are ceremonially released as part of the festival. (© Hakozaki Shrine)

Forms of Love (Legendary Shunga Scroll Chigo Sōshi on Display) at Fukuda Art Museum in Kyoto: September 19–January 17, 2027

Fukuda Art Museum in Kyoto, which has a collection of 2,000 well-known paintings from the Edo period (1603–1868) up through the present day, is holding its first shunga (erotic art) exhibition. It features the first public showing of one of the oldest shunga works, Chigo Sōshi, which dates back to the early fourteenth century and depicts intimate relationships between priests and acolytes. Visitors can also enjoy Plovers in the Waves by Katsushika Hokusai, who is world famous for The Great Wave off Kanagawa. The exhibition offers a compelling view of love, desire, and humanity’s need for connection.

Detail from Katsushika Hokusai’s Nami Chidori (Plovers in the Waves). (Courtesy Fukuda Art Museum)

Fruit Picking at Miharashi Farm in Nagano Prefecture: Mid-September to November

Habiro Agricultural Park Miharashi Farm is a facility offering hands-on activities in Ina, Nagano, situated on a valley floor with sweeping views of the Southern Alps. From September 12 to October 12, visitors can pick a variety of grapes, while from early October to mid-November they can try their hand at harvesting apples.

Picking apples. (© Miharashi Farm)

Autumn Takayama Festival: October 9–10

The old town district of Takayama, Gifu, still retains an Edo-period atmosphere. Held in the district, the Autumn Takayama Festival is the annual festival of the Sakurayama Hachimangū Shrine, known especially for its 11 gorgeously decorated festival floats, crafted by local artisans. Highlights include performances by karakuri mechanical dolls, dynamic lion dances, a grand parade, and an evening procession in which the floats are lit up by lanterns.

(© Takayama municipal government)

Niihama Taiko Festival in Ehime Prefecture: October 16–18

One of Shikoku’s biggest festivals, the Niihama Taiko Festival has been held for more than 1,000 years. Groups of 150 men parade through the streets carrying 54 huge, beautifully decorated floats called taikodai, each weighing 3 tons and standing 5.5 meters tall. The main event comes when the taikodai slam into each other with ground-shaking force, bringing the crowd’s excitement to fever pitch.

The Niihama Taiko Festival. (© Ehime Local Promotion Association)

Tokyo Ramen Festa 2026: October 30–November 3

An autumn fixture at Komazawa Olympic Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, this is one of Japan’s biggest ramen events, with participating ramen shops each year from across the country. In 2026, 12 vendors are set to take part. Bowls are ¥1,100 each—how many can you eat?

The ramen festival, at left, and the official mascot Naruto-chan. (© Tokyo Ramen Festa Executive Committee)

Lake Kawaguchi Maple Corridor: From Late October

The Lake Kawaguchi Maple Corridor lies along the Nashikawa River on the northern shore of the lake, which is one of the Fuji Five Lakes in Yamanashi Prefecture. At this renowned autumn foliage spot, around 150 maple trees line up on both sides of the river, some of which are over 100 years old. Peak viewing season typically runs from late October through mid-November. During the day, visitors can enjoy stunning views of Mount Fuji framed by red leaves, while after sunset, the trees are illuminated to create a magical atmosphere.

Onomichi Betchā Festival: November 1–3

This unique autumn festival, which has its origins in prayers held to ward off an epidemic in the early nineteenth century, takes place at Kibitsuhiko Shrine in Onomichi, Hiroshima. Terrifying demon gods roam the street, letting out strange cries of “Betchā, betchā!” as they chase children and tap them on the head. Being hit by these creatures is said to bring benefits, such as greater intelligence or protection from illness, so parents push their children forward, but for the kids themselves, it is a frightening experience!

Demon gods at the Onomichi Betchā Festival. (© Onomichi Tourism Association)

Taimatsu Akashi in Fukushima Prefecture: November 14

This fire festival is held annually in Sukagawa, Fukushima, on the second Saturday of November, and has a history dating back more than 400 years. It first started after Date Masamune attacked Sukagawa Castle and local people gathered carrying flaming torches to defend it. The massive torches in the festival are 10 meters long and weigh 3 tons. Teams of 150 young men carry each of the 30 giant torches through the streets before standing them on Mount Gorō and setting them ablaze. This intense festival lights up the autumn night sky.

Taimatsu Akashi. (© Fukushima Prefecture Tourism & Local Products Association)

Autumn Foliage at Temples and Shrines in Kamakura: From Late November

The ancient capital of Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture has many temples and shrines dating back to when the shogunate was based here in the Kamakura period (1185–1333). The city shows its charms through the seasons with cherry blossoms in spring, hydrangeas in early summer, and colorful leaves in autumn, which add vibrant hues to temple grounds, while trees in streets and residential gardens are also changing color. The whole city arrays itself in its fall finery.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Mount Fuji viewed from Lake Kawaguchi and framed with autumn leaves. © PhotoAC.)