Edward Pérez, the Dominican Republic’s ambassador to Japan, sits down with Nippon.com to discuss his love of Japanese food, support for Fukushima Prefecture, and the strong baseball ties between the two nations.

A Bridge Built on Baseball and Trust

Edward Pérez has served as Dominican Republic ambassador to Japan since April 2025. He speaks about baseball as a powerful link between the two countries, noting the many Dominican players who compete in Japan at all levels. He also shares his fondness for Japanese cuisine, particularly sake from Fukushima Prefecture, and reflects on the 92-year relationship between the two countries, recalling the many Japanese who immigrated to his land, where they continue to contribute to agriculture, business, and public life. He voices his belief that the bond between the two nations will only grow stronger in the future.

Edward Aníbal Pérez Reyes

Has served as ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Japan since 2025. Prior to his posting in Tokyo, he had served as the Dominican Republic’s ambassador to Germany, in its mission to the WTO, as a representative to the Organization of American States, and as the representative to the International Seabed Authority. He has a deep love for baseball and is actively dedicated to nurturing the talent of Dominican players in Asian leagues—including Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan—as well as across international professional baseball.

(Originally written in English based on an August 26, 2026, interview at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Tokyo. All images © Nippon.com.)