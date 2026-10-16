Paris, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Some members of the Group of Seven wealthy countries expressed their intention Thursday to provide 260 million euros for repairs at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine, which was damaged by a Russian drone attack, France, this year’s G7 chair, said.

The announcement of the G7’s contributions was made after a meeting of the group’s finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Bangkok, Thailand. Details of contributions to be made by Japan, a G7 member, have yet to be decided.

The Russian attack damaged a structure built to confine radioactive debris at the Chernobyl reactor that exploded in 1986. The repairs are expected to cost at least 500 million euros.

The G7 plans to urge other countries to contribute to the effort at a meeting of donors to Ukraine that France, Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are scheduled to co-chair in Paris on Nov. 9.

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