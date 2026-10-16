Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The average price of rice sold from collectors to wholesalers in Japan plunged 42 pct from a year earlier to 21,293 yen per 60 kilograms of brown rice in September, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

The September figure, which reflects transactions for the 2026 crop for the first time, is still the third highest on record, after those in 2024 and 2025.

Due to high inventory levels of rice harvested last year, the volume of new rice sold from collectors to wholesalers slumped 66 pct from a year earlier to 54,000 tons, the second lowest after 42,000 tons in 2006, when comparable data began.

Lower collector-to-wholesaler prices are expected to reduce retail prices and ease household financial burdens.

However, there are concerns that lower prices could cause rice producers to suffer deficits amid rising material and fuel costs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]