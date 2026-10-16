Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will focus on efforts to raise young people's awareness about a territorial issue involving the four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan, the new minister for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs has said.

Such efforts will include attracting school trips to areas close to the islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan, and sharing related information on social media, the minister, Yasuhiro Hanashi, said in an interview on Thursday.

"We'll also promote the dissemination of information (about the issue) abroad, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry," Hanashi said.

Describing the territorial dispute as "the biggest pending issue" between Japan and Russia, Hanashi said that Japan is determined to resolve the issue and conclude a peace treaty with Russia.

The four islands--Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai group of islets--were seized by former Soviet troops in the closing days of World War II.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]