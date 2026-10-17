Kurayoshi, Tottori Pref., Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko attended a national conference on disaster management in Kurayoshi, Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, on Saturday.

The princess, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, listened intently to presentations by five speakers, including a local female firefighter and a female university student who uses picture books in disaster preparedness education for young children, while taking notes.

"I learned a lot," Princess Aiko said, according to a person accompanying her.

This marks her first trip to Tottori and her second time attending the event, following last year's gathering in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

On Sunday, she will attend further sessions at the conference and will visit the White Wall Storehouse District in Kurayoshi. She will also visit the Tottori Sand Dunes on Monday before returning to Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]