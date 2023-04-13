The Prefectures of Japan

Niigata Prefecture is known for its heavy snow, its ornamental carp, and the island of Sado, which was once a place of exile and is now a habitat for the crested ibis.

Niigata Prefecture lies on Japan’s west coast, in the Hokuriku region, stretching out beside the Sea of Japan. While its borders with neighboring prefectures are mountainous, there are flatter areas toward the coast. Niigata includes the major island of Sado and the mouth of the Shinano River, Japan’s longest. The prefecture is known for its heavy snow, and is the setting for Kawabata Yasunari’s novel Yukiguni (trans. by Edward Seidensticker as Snow Country).

Niigata Prefecture at a Glance

Established in 1876 (formerly Echigo and Sado provinces)

Capital: Niigata

Population: 2,201,000 (as of Oct. 2020)

Area: 12,584 km2

Once a place of exile, the island of Sado is now a popular tourist destination. Visitors can explore its former gold mine, which helped to support the economy of the shogunate during the Edo period (1603–1868). It is also a habitat for the crested ibis, which has been successfully reintroduced to the island after local extinction. On the mainland, Yuzawa is known for its ski resorts and onsen hot springs. The nearby Mount Tanigawa is a celebrated mountain-climbing destination, but also a dangerous one, accounting for more deaths than any other peak in Japan.



A crested ibis in flight. (© Pixta)

Niigata Prefecture has a long tradition of producing high-quality rice, including particularly the superior Koshihikari variety, as well as related products like sake. It is the home of the ornamental carp nishikigoi, which have become a favorite with collectors overseas. While Japan mainly imports its fuel, the prefecture also has some of the country’s oil and gas projects.



Nishikigoi were first farmed for food, but later gained appreciation for their varied colors. (© Pixta)



The official mascot for Niigata is Lerch, based on the Austro-Hungarian officer Theodor Edler von Lerch, who popularized the sport of skiing in Japan. (© Niigata Tourism Association)

Famous Figures

Tanaka Kakuei (1918–93): Prime minister of Japan from 1972 to 1974, he is remembered for establishing postwar relations with China and his involvement in the Lockheed Scandal.

Watanabe Ken (1959–): Actor who made his name in Japan before becoming an international star.

Hirano Ayumu (1998–): Snowboarder with three Olympic medals in the men’s half-pipe event, including a gold in 2022.

(Originally published in English. Banner photo: A Jōetsu Line train passes through a snowy landscape in Niigata Prefecture. © Pixta.)

