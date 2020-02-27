Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Shinjuku Gyoen (Tokyo)
Guideto Japan
Shinjuku Gyoen is a spacious park built on the grounds of an Edo-period daimyo mansion and renovated as a garden for the imperial household in 1906. It became a national public park following World War II. There are over 10,000 trees growing in the 58-hectare park today, including around 1,000 beautiful sakuras.
There are more than 65 varieties of cherry trees in the park; kanzakura bloom as early as February, while kasumizakura flower in late April. The best time to visit is mid- to late April, when the satozakura and yaezakura are in full bloom. Perhaps the most distinctive variety is the ichiyō that has been growing here since the park’s days as an imperial garden.
Shinjuku Gyoen (Tokyo)
- Varieties: Kanhizakura, somei yoshino, yaezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,000
- When: Mid-February to late April
- Hours: 9:00–17:30 (March 15–June 30 and August 21–September 30), 9:00–19:00 (July 1–August 20), 9:00–16:00 (October 1–March 14); closed on Mondays
- Admission: ¥500 (¥250 for seniors and students)
- Rules: Drinking alcohol, using sports equipment (except in Kids’ Area), and playing musical instruments are prohibited.
- Address: 11 Naitōmachi, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
- Website: Shinjuku Gyoen
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Shinjuku Gyoen Management Office.)
