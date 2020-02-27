Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Shinjuku Gyoen (Tokyo)

Guideto Japan

Shinjuku Gyoen is a spacious park built on the grounds of an Edo-period daimyo mansion and renovated as a garden for the imperial household in 1906. It became a national public park following World War II. There are over 10,000 trees growing in the 58-hectare park today, including around 1,000 beautiful sakuras.