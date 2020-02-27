Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Sumida Park (Tokyo)

Guideto Japan

The sakuras in Sumida Park line both banks of the Sumida River for about 1 kilometer between Azuma Bridge and Sakura Bridge. They are said to have been planted in the Edo period on the orders of eighth Tokugawa shogun Yoshimune so that townspeople, too, could enjoy the beautiful blossoms.