Japan’s Beijing 2022 Olympic Medalists

Japan Data

A full list of Japan’s medal winners at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Japan’s Medalists at Beijing 2022

■ = Gold ■ = Silver ■ = Bronze

February 6

■ Gold Kobayashi Ryōyū (Men’s normal hill individual)

Mentored by ski jump legend Kasai Noriaki, Kobayashi was hotly tipped to do well. He took his first Olympic gold, and Japan’s first for ski jump since the Nagano Olympics in 1998.

February 5

■ Bronze Horishima Ikuma (Men’s moguls)

Greatly improved on his eleventh-place finish at Pyeongchang in 2018.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Kobayashi Ryōyū is lifted up by teammates after his gold-medal finish in the men’s normal hill individual event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 6, 2022. © Reuters.)