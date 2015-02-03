Travelers landing at one of Japan’s regional hub airports have a wide variety of options for getting to destinations quickly, easily, and inexpensively. Below we provide access information to and from several of the country’s chief ports of entry.

From Kansai International Airport to Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe, and Nara

There are many quick and convenient options for getting from Kansai International, also known as Kankū, to Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe, and Nara.

Link: Kansai International Airport

The foreign tourist booth inside Kansai Airport station. The booth has English- and Chinese-speaking staff, offers tickets (including the Icoca & Haruka set), and serves as an exchange office for the Japan Rail Pass. (Photo courtesy of JR West.)

Rail

Kansai-Airport Express Haruka

JR’s Kansai-Airport Express Haruka takes 30 minutes to reach Osaka’s Tennōji station, 50 minutes to Shin-Osaka, and 75 minutes to Kyoto. The Icoca & Haruka set provides foreign travelers discounted fare when riding the Haruka, as well as an Icoca IC card accredited with ¥1,500. The set is available for purchase at the Kansai Airport station and costs ¥3,030 one-way and ¥4,060 for a round trip.

Link: Icoca & Haruka set information

Link: JR West

Limited Express Rapi:t

The Nankai Railway’s limited express Rapi:t takes 34 minutes to Osaka’s Nanba station and costs ¥1,430 (all reserved seating). The ¥1,500 Yōkoso Osaka Ticket covers the trip from Kansai International to Nanba station and allows travelers one-day unlimited same-day use of the Osaka city subway, the New Tram line, and all city buses.

Link: Yōkoso Osaka Ticket

Link: Nankai Railway

Bus

Kansai Airport Limousine buses offer services to Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe, Nara, and other destinations around the Kansai area. Osaka Airport Limousine buses also run services to Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe.

Link: Kansai Airport Limousine buses

Link: Osaka Airport Limousine buses

Osaka International Airport (Itami)

Despite its name, Osaka International Airport (commonly referred to as Itami) is strictly a domestic hub airport. Airport Limousine buses connect Itami with Kansai International in around 70 minutes as well as providing services to various destinations around the Kansai area. Although the airport has an Osaka Monorail station, in order to reach central Osaka, Kyoto, or Kobe it is necessary to transfer to other lines.

Link: Osaka International Airport

Link: Osaka Airport Limousine

Link: Osaka Monorail

Chūbu Centrair International Airport

Chūbu Centrair International Airport has international flights to and from various Asian destinations. Located in Aichi Prefecture, it provides easy access to Nagoya, Toyota, Hamamatsu, and other cities in the region. The Meitetsu Railway’s Airport Rapid Limited Express μ-SKY (Mu-Sky) connects the airport with Nagoya in around 30 minutes and costs ¥1,230.

Link: Chūbu Centrair International Airport

Link: Meitetsu Railway’s μ-SKY

Fukuoka Airport

Fukuoka Airport serves as the gateway to the island of Kyūshū, with a large number of domestic flights as well as international flights to and from various Asian destinations.

From the domestic terminal, the subway takes a mere five minutes to reach JR Hakata station, where travelers can easily connect to trains to other areas around Fukuoka and Kyūshū. Visitors can catch buses from Fukuoka Airport’s international terminal to various locations around Kyūshū, such as Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Beppu, and Saga. A free shuttle bus runs between the domestic and international terminals.

Link: Fukuoka Airport

Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport

New Chitose Airport serves as Hokkaido’s main domestic hub as well as gateway to Asia, and a concourse makes traveling between the airport’s international and domestic terminals easy. JR Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport station, located in the domestic terminal, offers services to Sapporo, Otaru, and Asahikawa. Travelers to other destinations will need to change trains at Minami Chitose or Sapporo stations. The Rapid Airport connects Chitose with Sapporo in 36 minutes at a cost of ¥1,070, and Otaru in 72 minutes for ¥1,780. Travelers can reserve a U-Seat for extra comfort at an additional cost of ¥360. Travelers continuing on to Asahikawa will be required to pay a supplementary fee for the express train between Sapporo and Asahikawa.

Link: New Chitose Airport

Link: Access to New Chitose Airport via JR Hokkaido

Link: A guide (PDF) of the international and domestic terminals at Chitose

(All information is current as of January 26, 2015.)