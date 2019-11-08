On Sunday, November 10, the streets of central Tokyo will see the Shukuga Onretsu no Gi, a ceremonial procession by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako from the imperial palace to the imperial residence in Akasaka. Nippon.com will once again offer live coverage of this parade, with a video feed provided by FNN.jp Prime Online (Fuji TV) and Yahoo Japan’s The Page, and a live blog in English as well as many of our other languages.

You'll be able to view the procession video at the top of our main page; just click on the play button when the video thumbnail becomes available there. We will also have a dedicated page showing both the video and the content of our live blog.

The procession kicks off at 3:00 in the afternoon on Sunday, Japan time. Hope to see you here!