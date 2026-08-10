JR East will launch its new Shinkansen inspection train, nicknamed Soar, in fiscal 2029. Meanwhile, the famous inspection train Doctor Yellow, run by JR Central and JR West, is set to retire in January 2027.

High-Speed Inspections

E927 Series (Soar)

The E927 series, nicknamed Soar, is the new inspection train that JR East plans to introduce on the Tōhoku, Jōetsu, Hokuriku, Yamagata, and Akita Shinkansen lines. It will be the first inspection train capable of carrying out inspections while travelling at the Shinkansen’s maximum operating speed of 320 kilometers per hour. In addition to using sensors mounted on its bodies to detect track distortion and gauge the loads exerted on the rails, the train will be equipped with 48 cameras installed at the front, rear, sides, and roof of the cars. These cameras will monitor the condition of overhead power lines, tunnels, power-line poles, and other railway infrastructure, to promptly detect abnormalities. Soar is scheduled to enter service during fiscal 2029 as the successor to the current East-i inspection train.

926 Series (East-i)

E926 Series East-i (© Photo AC)

The E926 Series East-i inspection train, introduced by JR East in 2002 based on the E3 Series Shinkansen, operates at speeds of up to 275 kilometers per hour. It is active on an irregular basis on the Tōhoku, Jōetsu, Hokuriku, Yamagata, and Akita Shinkansen lines.

Doctor Yellow Inspection Train

The popular inspection train nicknamed Doctor Yellow runs on the Tōkaidō and San’yō Shinkansen lines. Although the train is usually off-limits, occasionally special events are held to give members of the general public a chance to ride it.

923 Series

923 Series Doctor Yellow (© Photo AC)

The 923 Series Doctor Yellow is an inspection train based on the 700 Series Shinkansen. It operates on the Tōkaidō and San’yō Shinkansen lines on an irregular schedule, typically about once every 10 days. Since no one knows exactly when it will appear on the tracks, it is thought to be good luck to spot it. Doctor Yellow is scheduled to be retired from service in January 2027.

922 Series

922 Series Doctor Yellow (© Photo AC)

The 922 Series Doctor Yellow, based on the 0 Series Shinkansen, was an inspection train for the Tōkaidō and San’yō Shinkansen lines. It remained in service until 2005 and is now on display at Train Park Hakusan in Hakusan, Ishikawa.

925 Series

The 925 Series inspection train in operation prior to the opening of the Takasaki–Karuizawa section of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line on October 29, 1996. (© Kyōdō)

The 925 Series was an inspection train used on the Tōhoku, Jōetsu, and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines. It was retired in 2002 and replaced by the East-i inspection train.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner image: A rendering of the design of Soar, JR East’s new Shinkansen inspection train. © Jiji.)