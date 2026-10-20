Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Emerita Michiko turned 92 on Tuesday, enjoying a peaceful life with her husband, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, also 92.

Her advanced age has caused a decline in her physical strength and made her get tired more frequently than before, which has led her to go on shorter walks. Still, there is no major change in the Empress Emerita's overall health condition.

Despite spending less time in the public eye, the Empress Emerita, along with the Emperor Emeritus and other members of the Imperial Family, appeared before the general public in January this year for New Year's greetings at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

In May, she conversed with members of the public while taking a stroll during her visit to the Hayama Imperial Villa in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Empress Emerita Michiko, mother of Emperor Naruhito, canceled her visit to the Ryogoku Kokugikan hall in the Japanese capital to watch a grand sumo tournament in the same month as she showed some signs of fatigue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]