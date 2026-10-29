Japanese ghosts are known for holding a grudge. These phantasms tend to be portrayed in the white garments used to clothe the dead.

A Deeply Held Grudge

Japan’s ghosts, known as yūrei, typically appear wearing their white funeral garments, and have long, unkempt hair, and a tapering lower body with no legs or feet. Like many Western ghosts, they commonly have unfinished business in this world; this is often a deeply held grudge and desire for vengeance.

Some of Japan’s most famous ghost stories come from the Edo period (1603–1868). In one variation of one of the best-known tales, a servant girl called Okiku flings herself into a well after breaking one of 10 precious dishes; after her demise she haunts the well, endlessly counting the dishes, only ever reaching nine. In another story, a devoted wife called Oiwa is slowly poisoned by her husband, returning from the grave to wreak her vengeance as a ruthless spirit.

(Originally written in English.)