Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--The opposition Democratic Party for the People and the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will support the LDP's revised proposal to cut 31 proportional representation seats in the House of Representatives, it was learned Wednesday.

The DPFP and the JIP expressed their support for the LDP proposal at the day's working-level meeting of nine ruling and opposition parties on electoral system reform for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet.

Although opposition parties other than the DPFP rejected the LDP proposal, it is now expected to win a majority vote in both Diet chambers. It could be enacted during the current Diet session.

On Thursday, the LDP, JIP and DPFP secretaries-general will meet to conclude an official agreement on the matter. The timing of submitting a related bill will be carefully considered to avoid affecting deliberations on consumption tax cut legislation.

The JIP had demanded a cut of 45 proportional representation seats in the Lower House, but it decided at a meeting of party executives on Wednesday to accept the LDP proposal.

Fumitake Fujita, co-leader of the Japan Innovation Party, holds a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

Motohisa Furukawa, acting leader of the Democratic Party for the People, speaks at a meeting of the Japanese opposition party on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]