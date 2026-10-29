Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested three individuals believed to have fraudulently obtained residency status for wealthy Chinese nationals in Japan.

The three suspects are company executives Hotei Aizawa, 39, and Emi Makino, 45, as well as Zhuang Yi, a 57-year-old Chinese national.

The three are suspected of conspiring to submit falsified documents to the Tokyo immigration bureau to allow Zhuang to enter Japan with residency status for highly skilled professionals in December 2025. The documents falsely stated that Zhuang held an MBA and would work for Makino's company.

This case came to light after Aizawa was arrested in June on suspicion of fraudulently bringing a babysitter for wealthy Chinese people into Japan.

According to police sources, Aizawa denies all allegations. Aizawa is believed to have been involved in false applications for residency status for about 30 to 40 people, mainly Chinese nationals, charging 600,000 dollars per person, including 450,000 dollars as compensation for himself.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]