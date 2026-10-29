Japan's Regional Areas Vie to Become Data Center Hubs
Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Data center construction in Japan is spreading to regional areas, with the prefectures of Hokkaido and Akita emerging as possible hubs.
Securing large tracts of land and obtaining access to sufficient electricity are easier in regional areas than in urban locations. Local governments in regional areas are stepping up efforts to attract operators, and the central government is also promoting the shift away from urban centers.
Abundant Electricity
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