Japan's Regional Areas Vie to Become Data Center Hubs

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Data center construction in Japan is spreading to regional areas, with the prefectures of Hokkaido and Akita emerging as possible hubs.

Securing large tracts of land and obtaining access to sufficient electricity are easier in regional areas than in urban locations. Local governments in regional areas are stepping up efforts to attract operators, and the central government is also promoting the shift away from urban centers.

Abundant Electricity

An industrial park in the city of Akita, northeastern Japan, that is a candidate site for data center construction being developed by Akita Prefecture, photographed on Aug. 19

Solar power generation equipment in Ishikari, Hokkaido, northern Japan, that is capable of generating electricity even in areas with heavy snowfall areas, photographed June 10

Air conditioning units for a data center in Ishikari, Hokkaido, northern Japan, photographed on June 10

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]