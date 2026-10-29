Berlin, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday that he and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi agreed at their meeting in Tokyo the same day to promptly study the possibility of Germany joining a Japan-Britain-Italy project to jointly develop a next-generation fighter model.

Merz told reporters accompanying him on his trip to Japan that the German and Japanese defense ministers will hold talks soon to accelerate discussions on Berlin's potential participation in the Global Combat Air Program.

Merz sounded somewhat cautious, saying that although the Japanese side seeks a decision by early next year, he is not sure things would go so smoothly.

He also said that Germany is exploring all options, indicating that the country may consider at the same time the possibility of cooperating with Sweden on fighter jet development.

At the bilateral summit, the Japanese side expressed strong concerns about the European Union's plan to deny Japanese automobiles preferential treatment being considered for European vehicles, according to Merz.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]