Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Russia has claimed that a consular meeting for a Japanese journalist detained by Russian authorities was held appropriately, although it did not take place within four days of detention as sought under the two countries' consular convention.

At a press conference Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova failed to mention the time limit while saying that the meeting was held immediately after necessary procedures were completed within a prescribed timeframe.

The Japanese government announced Monday that officials from the Japanese Embassy in Moscow met with the reporter for the Hokkaido Shimbun, a daily newspaper in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido. The consular meeting took place nearly two weeks after the reporter was detained Oct. 13 on suspicion of espionage.

According to Zakharova, the meeting was held at the Lefortovo detention center in eastern Moscow with participation by three embassy officials--a minister-counsellor, a counsellor and the head of the consular department.

While noting that there are no restrictions on the activities of Japanese journalists in Russia, she said it is also important to tell the Japanese side not to abuse this privilege, particularly for anti-Russia activities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]