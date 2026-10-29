Berlin, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--German drone startup Quantum Systems said Wednesday that it has established a Japanese subsidiary and opened an office in Tokyo.

The move coincided with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Japan.

Quantum Systems also signed separate memorandums of cooperation with Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. and Panasonic Corp. The German firm aims to introduce its drone operating system to Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

"Japan has understood where defense is heading: unmanned systems, rapid innovation and the industrial capacity to deliver at scale," Quantum Systems Co-CEO Sven Kruck said in a statement. "Japan's manufacturing strength and our operational experience are a powerful combination."

Quantum Systems, which mainly develops and operates reconnaissance drones, was founded in 2015 and is headquartered near Munich. The company also runs joint ventures with companies in Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia's invasion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]