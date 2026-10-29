Paris, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Spanish authorities have informed Tokyo that the names of two Japanese nationals were on the passenger lists for the high-speed trains involved in a fatal crash that happened in Spain on Wednesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Thursday.

The top Japanese government spokesman revealed this at a press conference in Tokyo.

The Japanese Embassy in Madrid set up a local response headquarters and is rushing to confirm the safety of the two people.

Local authorities said that 68 people have been confirmed dead in the crash in the central Spanish province of Toledo.

More than 100 others were injured and taken to hospital, with about 20 of them in critical condition, according to Spanish media. Search and rescue operations are continuing at the accident site.

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