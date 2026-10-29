Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted an autumn garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Imperial couple and other members of the Imperial Family walked around to converse with about 1,700 invited guests.

The guests included actor Kotaro Yoshida, writer Miyuki Miyabe, astronaut Takuya Onishi, information technology business DeNA Co. CEO Tomoko Nanba and Shingi Takeuchi, vice governor of the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara was absent as he had to respond to ballistic missile launches by North Korea earlier in the day.

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